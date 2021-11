On Friday, November 5, the Valdosta City Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the public to their new fire safety house. After significant research and approval from city council, VFD purchased the fire safety house in March of 2021. This new piece of equipment will allow the department to provide residents with an interactive and inclusive educational experience. It will aid in their efforts to teach fire prevention, mitigation, and how to escape a fire in the home safely. The fire safety house replaces the original one purchased in 1997 by the Valdosta Fire Department under the leadership of Fire Chief J.D. Rice (ret.)

