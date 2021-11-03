Open Enrollment for Employees 2022

Open Enrollment 2022

All Changes Will Be Effective January 1, 2022

About Open Enrollment for City of Tacoma Government Employees

Open Enrollment is your opportunity to review/change your current benefit plan elections and ensure they continue to meet the needs of you and your family. It is also your opportunity to add or remove dependents from your health plans.

Choosing your benefit plans is an important decision. On this benefits website you can find links to information on the benefit plans, enrollment instructions, benefits video library as well as additional tools and resources to assist you in making the right coverage choices for you and your family.

To elect your 2022 benefit changes to your medical, dental, vision, and flexible spending plans, you can log in to ESS from any computer connected to the City network or via Webtop (access.cityoftacoma.org) with RapidId. If you do not know your password or need additional log in assistance, you can contact the City's IT Service desk at (253) 591-2057.

How to Review Your Benefits

To review your current benefit elections for 2021, log in to Employee Self Service (ESS).

If you have difficulty logging into ESS, contact the IT Service Desk at (253) 591-2057 during their regular business hours of 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

If you chose to add a dependent you must also submit your Dependent Eligibility Verification Form and supporting documentation to the Benefits office no later than November 19, 2021.

How to Submit Supporting Documentation

(Preferred) Scan and email to benefits@cityoftacoma.org

USPS Mail: Human Resources Benefits, 747 Market Street, Room 1420, Tacoma, WA 98402

Interoffice mail to Human Resources-Benefits TMB 1420

Active Employee Open Enrollment Documents

Waiver form for FT employees (Proof of other benefits coverage required)

Waiver form for PT employees (Proof of other benefits coverage required)

Retiree Open Enrollment Documents

RETIREE Benefits at a Glance (Plan Premium Information & Basics)

Helpful Information

Open Enrollment Newsletter - (Local 6 Only)

Open Enrollment Newsletter - Rail (BLET, SMART-TD, Yardmasters)

PTO Open Enrollment

Deferred Compensation

ICMA 2022 Deferred Comp Enrollment/Change Form - All Employees

Nationwide 2022 Deferred Comp Enrollment/Change Form - Local 31 Only

Changes using these forms take effect 1/1/2022.

Deferred Compensation plan limits for 2022

​Employee Contribution Limits (except Commissioned Police and Fire)

Deferred Compensation Open Enrollment (Police Local 6 Only)

Deferred Compensation Open Enrollment (Police Local 26 Only)

Deferred Compensation Open Enrollment (Fire Local 31 Only)

Deferred Compensation Open Enrollment (PPSMA Only)