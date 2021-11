PayPal is the most accepted digital wallet in North America and Europe. Management values its addressable market at $110 trillion. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been an incredible investment over the past four years. Its share price has soared 208%, easily besting the performance of the broader market, and over that time the fintech has grown into a $240 billion enterprise. After such tremendous growth, investors may be tempted to overlook (or offload) this stock. But that could be a mistake.

