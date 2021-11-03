Tired of name calling

On Nov. 2nd, the highest profile election is in Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin squares off against former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe. McAuliffe has made his campaign all about race. But Youngkin has pulled ahead in polls leading up to the election. If Youngkin wins, will the be a bellwether for the GOP’s chances in 2022? Paris Dennard, the RNC’s National Spokesperson and Director of Black Media Affairs, says people are getting tired of being called racist! He’s here to talk about that and much more. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO