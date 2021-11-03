Tired of name calling

To The editor: When Trump Congressmen are asked why they did not vote to certify the 2020 election, often they say there were “irregularities.” The word has what Stephen Colbert called “truthiness”—the sound of truth in the absence of truth, since the actual truth is that every single purported “irregularity” has now been exposed many times over as either false […]
To the editor: Even though the Early Childhood Services Millage passed in 5 of the 7 commissioner districts, Chairman William Bunek is still spinning his ‘facts’ to whoever will listen. Being quoted in our other local newspaper he stated “It really had poor turnout. 83 % of voters didn’t vote or voted no.” If he were an honest person, an […]
To the editor: Shortly past noon, on Jan. 20th of this year, Joe Biden in his speech said the following: “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And unifying our nation.” So since Jan 20th has this happened? If you are like most American families the answer is an emphatic […]
5 YEARS AGO November 10, 2016 Leelanau County’s longest-serving commissioner couldn’t be happier with General Election results — she was reelected, her husband was reelected Solon Township supervisor and her favorite candidate will soon become the President of the United States. “I’m really happy for our country,” Melinda Lautner said. “I didn’t really vote for him as a person, but […]
To the editor: The recent column titled “Timber Shores Responds to Sanders” should’ve been run as a paid ad. It contains the byline of Joseph Gilroy and yet the vast majority of the column contains quoted statements provided by Timber Shores representatives. Who knew you could get free PR from the Leelanau Enterprise? Where’s the information that explains the township’s […]
Dear Commissioners: The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages the informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League is fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to the organization’s […]
A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
A Republican congressman from Arizona shared a bizarre video on Twitter in which his face and those of several other far-right members of the House are edited into the opening credits of the Netflix anime Attack on Titan and depicted killing a giant monster with the face of Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.The reaction on Twitter was a mix of confusion and anger from Democrats, with some arguing that he should face repercussions in the House for his conduct.Rep Paul Gosar’s account tweeted the 92-second-long video early on Sunday evening from his official congressional account, captioning the clip: “Any anime fans...
Whatever one’s views on the appropriateness of vaccine or mask mandates or other coronavirus-related policies, one fact about those debates is incontrovertible: Misinformation is very disproportionately a problem on one side — the right. A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation lays that bare better than anything before it....
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - My grandmother committed suicide. My mother did not talk about this much at all, and I did not ask. The method used was too simple, the reasons too complicated and the result too permanent. I don’t think my grandmother knew what it would do to those...
The United States serves as a beacon of freedom around the globe. The red, white, and blue of our flag is a reminder to the world that freedom is a precious gift from God that cannot be rightfully taken by any government. However, over the past three years that I’ve...
On Nov. 2nd, the highest profile election is in Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin squares off against former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe. McAuliffe has made his campaign all about race. But Youngkin has pulled ahead in polls leading up to the election. If Youngkin wins, will the be a bellwether for the GOP’s chances in 2022? Paris Dennard, the RNC’s National Spokesperson and Director of Black Media Affairs, says people are getting tired of being called racist! He’s here to talk about that and much more. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is trading higher Friday after the company announced that it will change its name to Meta. Friday's move higher is less about the name change and more about the direction in which the company is headed, according to Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian. "I think it's about...
Representatives for Timber Shores RV Park say Leelanau Township Supervisor John Sanders misled the community during the township’s October 19 board meeting. In that meeting Sanders called off a deal struck during mediation by attorneys for the developer of the campground and the township. He cited being frustrated by what he claimed representatives for the development making changes to the […]
US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is keen to get her hands on Scotland’s other national drink. The Democrat arrived at the Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday as part of a US congressional delegation. Posting on Instagram, she said she wants to try Irn-Bru while in Scotland. In response...
Twitter said Monday that Rep. Paul Gosar's (R-Ariz.) sharing of a doctored video to Twitter and Instagram showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden with two swords violates the company's policies. Why it matters: Dozens of social media users flagged the video, posted Sunday, as a...
