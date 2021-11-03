CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed's Powell: Could reach maximum employment by mid-2022

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said it is possible the U.S. job market may have improved enough by the middle of next year to be considered...

Washington Post

Why the Fed’s only Democrat could unseat the current chair

Nearing a decision on who should lead the Federal Reserve, President Biden brought two contenders into the White House last week: the current chair, Jerome H. Powell, and Fed governor Lael Brainard. White House officials have stayed in touch with Brainard since her meeting with Biden, and the administration emphasizes...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's 'transitory' inflation plot thickens again with rate at 30-year high

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Inflation pushed more broadly through the economy in October again challenging the Federal Reserve's outlook for only "transitory" price increases, offsetting recent wage hikes in a blow to consumers, and prompting investors to boost bets the central bank will raise interest rates sooner than expected.
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Powell highlights Fed's commitment to 'inclusive' recovery

Inequality can prevent the U.S. economy from reaching its potential, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, and he underscored the Fed's commitment to reducing unemployment as broadly as possible, including among disadvantaged groups. “While monetary policy does not target any particular group of people ... we are attentive to disparities in the labor market, rather than just the headline numbers,” Powell said in remarks to a conference Tuesday on diversity and inclusion. Powell's comments illustrate one reason why the Fed has been hesitant to reverse its low-interest rate policies even as inflation has spiked to three-decade highs this...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's Powell says bridging gender gaps key to successful economy

(Reuters) - Women suffered more from job losses in the COVID-19 recession than men and bridging gender gaps is imperative for the U.S. economy to reach its full potential, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday. “Long-standing disparities weigh on the productive capacity of our economy, which can only...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Top Fed Official Says US Rate Hike Could Come By The End Of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus.
BUSINESS
Person
Jerome Powell
FXStreet.com

Fed's Clarida: Benchmarks for rate hikes could be met by end of 2022

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday that benchmarks for rate hikes could be met by the end of 2022 but added that the Fed is still "a ways away" from considering lift-off, as reported by Reuters. "Policy path outlined in September dot plot would be consistent with...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed's Bullard Says He Sees Two Rate Hikes in 2022

(Reuters) -St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in 2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he said if needed the Fed could speed up that timeline to end the taper in the first quarter.
BUSINESS
Lebanon-Express

Fed's Powell: Women hit hard by pandemic recession

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed concern Monday that the pandemic recession has had an unusually harmful economic effect on women, who have been forced to shoulder additional responsibilities for childcare, forcing many of them to leave work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures snap five-day uptrend on mixed concerns, Fed’s Powell eyed

S&P 500 Futures refresh intraday low, stays near record top. US Treasury yields remain sluggish amid Fed tapering tantrums, rate hike woes. Fed reshuffle, China-linked headlines add to the sour sentiment amid light calendar. S&P 500 Futures take offers around 4,680 to portray mild risk-off mood during early Tuesday. Even...
STOCKS
#Federal Reserve Chair#Interest Rates#Reuters File Photo#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters
Axios

Fed chair Jerome Powell on the meaning of transitory inflation

“Transitory” officially reached buzzword status midyear — when it exited the realm of financial wonks and seeped into the outside world where everyday people were talking about inflation. The latest: Even so, no one knew exactly what it meant in the context of inflation — because the Federal Reserve has...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Powell speech: Unemployment rate understates shortfall in employment

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged and to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is delivering his comments on the policy outlook. Key quotes. "Slowdown in job gains concentrated in certain sectors." "Participation rate remains subdued."
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Fed’s Powell: Will take some time to assess nature of post-COVID job market

(Reuters) – Gaining a full understanding of how job market dynamics have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will take some time, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. Powell, speaking at a press conference after the Fed’s latest policy meeting, said this summer’s wave of infections from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF clings to 0.9100 as Fed’s Chair Powell hit the spotlight

USD/CHF seesaws around the 0.9100-0.9130 range as Fed’s Powell speaks. The USD/CHF is finding strong support at 0.9100, as the pair has jumped off that level three times. Fed’s Powell acknowledged that inflation is running well above the 2% goal. The USD/CHF slides during the New York session, down 0.30%,...
BUSINESS
NBC New York

A Full Recap of the Fed's Market-Moving Decision and Powell's Press Conference

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday unveiled its plan to slow asset purchases implemented during the pandemic beginning this month. In a press conference after the announcement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the end of the bond buying would not mean a rush to raise interest rates. Stocks and bond yields rose after the news.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed’s Powell on job growth needed to fix labor market

The American economy is going to need a lot more employment growth to help fill the near-record 10.43 million job openings vexing employers. On Friday, the Labor Department is expected to report that 450,000 positions were created in October, an improvement from September’s 194,000. But to really move the needle,...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Fed's Powell suggests inflation spike could last until well into next year

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that surging inflation may not fade until the latter half of 2022, but maintained that wild swings in consumer prices will stop once current pressures on the supply chain dissipate. Speaking to reporters after the Fed's two-day, policy-setting meeting, Powell blamed the highest...
BUSINESS

