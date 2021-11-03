CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Lilian Hughes, 90, of Lexington died Nov. 2

On Nov. 2, 2021, Rose Lilian Hughes, age 90, passed away peacefully at home in. . Her...

Cumberland Times-News

Rose Lee Maphis, 'Mrs. Country Music,' dies at 98

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Western Maryland native Rose Lee Maphis, a country musician who, with her husband Joe, was a mainstay in the country music industry in the 1950s, died Oct. 26 at her home in Nashville. She was 98. Born Doris H. Schetrompf in 1922, Rose was the daughter of...
CUMBERLAND, MD
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Turpin Sisters Rescued From California ‘House of Horrors’ Give First Interview

Two of the 13 Turpin siblings rescued from a filthy California house in 2018 have given an interview for the first time. One of the captive sisters, Jordan, said of their home environment, “The only word I know to call it is ‘hell.’” The interview with Diane Sawyer is part of an upcoming special, “Escape from a House of Horror,” on the Turpin’s household and the children’s liberation, Body camera footage shows two of the children shackled to their bed as police entered the home. The Turpin parents, David and Louise, are serving prison sentences of 25 to life after pleading guilty to 14 counts of torture. Jordan’s sister, unidentified in the interview, said, “Mother, she choked me and I literally thought I was going to die.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Cancer-stricken woman defrauded by family members

A 91-year-old woman dying of cancer used her last words to speak of her sadness after her great niece and nephew stole more than £14,000 from her, police said. Twins Jenna and Jon Dyer, 36, of Carlton, defrauded their great aunt Eva over three months, using her cards to steal cash from three accounts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Obituaries
Shropshire Star

Family and friends of mass murder victims say 'let killer rot in jail'

It was a mass murder that sent shockwaves through communities in Shropshire and Cornwall more than 20 years ago. In the summer of 2000 Lee Ford went on a killing spree in the Cornish hilltop village of Carnkie, strangling his four Shropshire stepchildren from behind with a rope and bludgeoning his wife to death with her daughter's rounders bat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBJ7.com

Lexington police commit for Halloween

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s police department is getting into Halloween in a big way. They’ve formed into six pumpkin carving teams, carving some pretty elaborate pumpkins for the kids at Waddell Elementary school to vote on. They’re picking their favorite from everything from Paw Patrol to Baby Yoda --...
LEXINGTON, VA
KRON4 News

Historians discover WWII Army private missing for 70 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPPA) historian was studying American losses in area of Hürtgen, Germany, when they came across a set of unidentified remains labeled with “X-8117 St. Avold.” Those remains ended up being a 19-year-old Army private from California who had been declared non-recoverable by the American Graves Registration […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
US News and World Report

Carroll Hughes, Veteran Connecticut Lobbyist, Dies at Age 79

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Carroll Hughes, a veteran lobbyist at the Connecticut state Capitol who was well-known for representing the interests of package store owners and the state's police chiefs, has died. He was 79. His wife and partner at Hughes & Cronin Public Affairs Strategies, Jean Cronin, confirmed to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wtnzfox43.com

The Benefits of Getting Invisalign in Lexington

Originally Posted On: https://wgmortho.com/the-benefits-of-getting-invisalign-in-lexington/. Out of the nearly 4 million people who wear braces in the United States, nearly 25% are adults. Do you want to get braces, but maybe you think that braces are only for teenagers?. You do have options–have you considered getting Invisalign? They are clear aligners...
Fox5 KVVU

2 women die in house fire on St. Rose, Paseo Verde parkways

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two women died in a house fire in Henderson early Thursday morning. The Henderson Fire Department was called to the area of St. Rose and Paseo Verde parkways about 4:45 a.m. to a report of a house fire. According to HFD spokesperson Kathleen Richards, two people...
HENDERSON, NV
Effingham Daily News

US WWII veteran reunites with Italians he saved as children

BOLOGNA, Italy — For more than seven decades, Martin Adler treasured a black-and-white photo of himself as a young American soldier with a broad smile with three impeccably dressed Italian children he is credited with saving as the Nazis retreated northward in 1944. In August, the 97-year-old World War II veteran met the three siblings — now octogenarians themselves — in person for the first time since the war. Adler held out his hand to grasp those of Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi for the joyful reunion at Bologna’s airport after a 20-hour journey from Boca Raton, Florida. Then, just as he did as a 20-year-old soldier in their village of Monterenzio, he handed out bars of American chocolate. “Look at my smile,’’ Adler said of the long-awaited in-person reunion, made possible by the reach of social media. It was a happy ending to a story that could easily have been a tragedy. The very first time the soldier and the children saw each other, in 1944, the three faces peeked out of a huge wicker basket where their mother had hidden them as soldiers approached. Adler thought the house was empty, so he trained his machine gun on the basket when he heard a sound, thinking a German soldier was hiding inside. “The mother, Mamma, came out and stood right in front of my gun to stop me (from) shooting,’’ Adler recalled. “She put her stomach right against my gun, yelling, ‘Bambinis! Bambinis! Bambinis!’ pounding my chest,’’ Adler recalled. “That was a real hero, the mother, not me. The mother was a real hero. Can you imagine you standing yourself in front of a gun and screaming ‘Children! No!’” he said. Adler still trembles when he remembers that he was only seconds away from opening fire on the basket. And after all these decades, he still suffers nightmares from the war, said his daughter, Rachelle Donley. The children, aged 3 to 6 when they met, were a happy memory. His company stayed on in the village for a while and he would come by and play with them. Giuliana Naldi, the youngest, is the only one of the three with any recollection of the event. She recalls climbing out of the basket and seeing Adler and another U.S. soldier, who has since died. “They were laughing,’’ Naldi, now 80, remembers. “They were happy they didn’t shoot.” She, on the other hand, didn’t quite comprehend the close call. “We weren’t afraid for anything,’’ she said. She also remembers the soldier’s chocolate, which came in a blue-and-white wrapper. “We ate so much of that chocolate,’’ she laughed. Donley decided during the COVID-19 lockdown to use social media to try to track down the children in the old black-and-white photo, starting with veterans’ groups in North America. Eventually the photo was spotted by an Italian journalist who had written a book on World War II. He was able to track down Adler’s regiment and where it had been stationed from a small detail in another photograph. The smiling photo was then published in a local newspaper, leading to the discovery of the identities of the three children, who by then were grandparents themselves. They shared a video reunion in December, and waited until the easing of pandemic travel rules made the trans-Atlantic trip possible. “I am so happy and so proud of him. Because things could have been so different in just a second. Because he hesitated, there have been generations of people,’’ Donley said. The serendipity isn’t lost on Giuliana Naldi’s 30-year-old granddaughter, Roberta Fontana, one of six children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who descended from the three children hidden in the wicker basket. “Knowing that Martin could have shot and that none of my family would exist is something very big,” Fontana said. “It is very emotional.” During his stay in Italy, Adler spent some time in the village where he was stationed, before traveling on to Florence, Naples and Rome. “My dad really wants to meet the pope,” Donley said during the trip. “He wants to share his message of peace and love. My dad is all about.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The News-Gazette

The veteran I admire the most: Kids share their stories

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. They go by Captain, Lieutenant, Major and Master Sergeant on the job — and by Dad, Grandpa, Aunt and, of course, hero back home. As part of our weeklong salute to those who serve and served, we asked local...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Annual White Rose Luminary Service for grieving families scheduled for Nov. 20 in Bartlesville

An upcoming memorial event has been organized to unite those grieving during the holidays in hopes of building a sense of community and healing. The annual White Rose Luminary Service, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, provides community members an opportunity to honor dead loved ones during a time of year the loss feels particularly potent, White Rose Cemetery Coordinator Kim Inman said.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

