Don’t Sign It

To the editor: I feel a need to respond to the callous letter from Karan Josephus. Over 800 thousand American lives lost due to COVID. Thousands of these lives could have been saved with a quick, coordinated response nationally. But what is she concerned about? A non-existent problem. Lives were sacrificed in a vain attempt to get Mr. Trump reelected. […]
To The editor: I’m tired of being called socialist by people who have never lived in a social democracy. I’m tired of being called a liberal by people whose education comes from TV commentators notorious for misinformation. I love this country and will defend it with my very life despite its missteps. I know its potential and I’ll strive for […]
To The editor: SecureMIVote would mandate: All election officials would be banned from sending unsolicited absentee ballot requests. Only public tax dollars could be used to conduct elections, including voter registration events and hiring precinct inspectors. Presently voters present a valid photo ID to receive ballot in person. Voters without a photo ID or don’t provide one would receive provisional […]
It used to be that the media were obsessed with voter fraud and messy elections. As recently as 1999, Pulitzer Prizes were handed out to newspapers that dug into rigged elections and wrongly elected candidates.
"The Five" slammed the Biden administration Tuesday for being "clueless" and ignoring and downplaying the needs of the American people on rising costs of food, oil, and other necessities due to worsening supply chain bottlenecks and rising inflation. "President [Joe] Biden is proving he's totally clueless," co-host Jesse Watters said....
Donald Trump once described Mitch McConnell as his “ace in the hole” and wrote, in a foreword to the Senate Republican leader’s autobiography, that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Except, according to Trump, he didn’t. Speaking to the Washington Post for a profile of the...
A new poll has found that Americans who consume more right-wing media are far more likely to believe misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine against it. In a survey released Monday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, respondents were asked about eight different misconceptions about the pandemic, ranging from “The government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths” to “The COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA.” The survey found that 78 percent of Americans either believe or aren’t sure about at least one of the statements. However, the numbers varied greatly depending on party affiliation, vaccination status and source of news.
Whatever one’s views on the appropriateness of vaccine or mask mandates or other coronavirus-related policies, one fact about those debates is incontrovertible: Misinformation is very disproportionately a problem on one side — the right. A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation lays that bare better than anything before it....
Another day, another manufactured right-wing outrage about America’s history of systemic racism. On Monday, White House correspondent for The Grio April Ryan asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg how the infrastructure bill will “deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways.” Secretary Buttigieg, who has talked about this issue before, delivered a response that would set right-wing Twitter on fire with white-hot rage.Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) sarcastically tweeted, “The roads are racist. We must get rid of roads.” Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who has himself sparked backlash over the past year for echoing the white supremacist Great Replacement theory,...
A federal judge in Washington ruled late Tuesday that hundreds of pages of Trump White House records can be turned over to a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol despite the former president’s objections. The decision by U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan clears the...
News reports suggest that House Republicans might strip 13 Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill of their committee assignments. Shocking? Not so much. Meanwhile, in criticizing the legislative redistricting plan from Illinois Democrats that leaves him out in the cold, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told Rolling Stone:...
To The editor: When a lie is told often enough people begin to believe it, even if it goes against their better judgment. Our parents and grandparents faced this truism in the late 1930’s and early 1940’s, when a few madmen plunged the entire world into war. We ourselves took note in the late 1960’s, early 1970’s and again at […]
Voters in Leland Township on Tuesday were asked to show their drivers license before being offered a ballot — just like previous elections. That despite news reports about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoing bills passed by the state Legislature tightening voter ID law. What gives? “The current law remains in place,” explained Leland Township clerk Lisa Brookfield, whose township held the […]
To The editor: As the Board of Commissioners begins the process of searching for HR and Finance Directors, voters need to keep in mind the highly suspicious process the four GOP Commissioners engaged in to create these new positions. By state law, Commissioners cannot discuss new plans behind closed doors. Neither Robbins who made the motion or his three colleagues […]
