A home in Los Angeles that has cockroach-infested garbage piled up 8-foot high outside, is at last going to be cleaned by city authorities.Neighbours have been complaining about the situation for a decade, especially since the hoarding has led to an increase in bugs and rodents on the Koreatown block.“We used to not have any problems with bugs in the past,” neighbour Edward Lim told Inside Edition. “But in the last two years, we’ve seen more and more bugs in the house. We’ve been hearing even rats scurrying about.”The residence is owned by a 90-year-old woman, but her son...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO