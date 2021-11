Next, you will take off the hood. The assistant will stand behind you and grab the outside of the hood, and roll the hood up towards the top of the shoulders, forming a cuff. When your assistant tells you to do so, you will grab the hood near the ears, bend forward at the waist, and pull the hood slowly and methodically down and away from your head until it's at waist level. Discard the hood into the trash receptacle.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO