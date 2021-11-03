Attorney General Dana Nessel Announces Jobs Court Proposal

Attorney General Dana Nessel, alongside Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, has announced a new proposal to put Michiganders accused of low-level, nonviolent offenses in good-paying jobs to reduce recidivism and help Michigan businesses gain more staff.

The new proposal is part of the larger MI Safe Communities Framework that Governor Whitmer laid out in August, and would make a $5.5 million investment to establish Jobs Court, a program that would give up to 450 eligible defendants in Wayne, Genessee and Marquette Counties accused of low-level, nonviolent crimes an opportunity to obtain and maintain employment.

Eligible Jobs Court participants would be matched with employers to work a good paying job with benefits, opportunity and training to learn transferable career skills.

Jobs Court participants would also be able to use wraparound social services. These include mental healthcare, transportation to and from work, and access to a social worker. Participants would be monitored for one year and be required to maintain frequent and open lines of communication with the employer and wraparound services from the State of Michigan to ensure accountability and compliance with the requirements of the program.

Additionally, prosecutors would have the option to dismiss charges against Jobs Court participants who successfully complete the program, which will be dependent on legislative action to launch.

“Jobs Court is an innovate program that checks all of the boxes: it’s smart on crime, reduces the burden on our criminal justice system, puts offenders on a permanent path to success, helps our local businesses, and makes our communities safer,” stated Attorney General Nessel. “I am grateful to Governor Whitmer for including my proposal as part of her MI Safe Communities framework and I look forward to working with the Legislature and our local law enforcement partners on this groundbreaking new initiative.”

“The Jobs Court proposal we unveiled today will make a crucial difference for Michiganders, their families, and communities,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Jobs Court will help address the backlog in our court system, fill job openings across the state, grow our economy, and connect those in need with critical resources. I’m thankful for the hard work of Attorney General Nessel in putting this proposal together and look forward to working with the legislature to get it done.”

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward in our efforts to reform Michigan’s criminal justice system,” said Lt. Gov. Gilchrist. “Jobs are the key to success, and Jobs Court will support eligible Michiganders by connecting them with good-paying jobs, benefits, and the social services assistance they need to support themselves and their families. With today’s proposal we are addressing a root cause of public safety issues while also providing life-changing paths to employment in the state.”