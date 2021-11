When I was young and barely hip-high to my father, he began taking my older brother and me trout fishing at the local creek. I had no fishing pole — I was only there to observe, since my casting skills were still lacking. As the story goes, while I was exploring the shoreline, I spotted a fish in the water and jumped in after it. The excitement got the best of me and, even though I obviously didn’t catch the fish, it’s almost like the fish caught me.

