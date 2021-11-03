CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Evers, Johnson see lagging approval in Wisconsin: poll

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPalz_0cld6EIs00

Both Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are seeing lagging approval among their constituents as over half of registered Wisconsin voters in a new poll signal they would vote for someone other than either incumbent.

A Marquette Law School Poll published on Wednesday found that 53 percent of registered Wisconsin voters surveyed would vote for someone else besides Evers, while 40 percent said they’d vote to reelect him. About 6 percent said they did not know or declined to say.

The poll found a similar breakdown among registered voters for Johnson: 52 percent of those respondents would opt to vote for someone else, 38 percent said they would vote to reelect Johnson and 10 percent said they were unsure or declined to say.

Registered voters’ view of Evers had steadily declined — 42 percent of respondents view the Wisconsin governor favorably while 45 percent view him unfavorably. In August, by comparison, 46 percent viewed him favorably while 42 percent felt the opposite.

Johnson has maintained consistent favorability ratings among voters over the last few months. The Republican senator was viewed favorably by 36 percent of respondents — 1 percentage point up since August — but he is still viewed unfavorable by 42 percent.

Compared to President Biden , Evers has a slightly better job approval rating. Evers received a 45 percent positive job rating compared to Biden’s 43 percent.

The president has been mired in low approval numbers as he sought to tackle a range of issues this year including high inflation and a supply chain crisis, fighting among progressives and moderates in his party over two key bills and lasting criticism over the U.S.’s evacuation from Afghanistan, among other factors.

Those results come as gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) won Virginia’s governor’s race, according to The Associated Press, which called the race after midnight on Wednesday. It was seen as a stinging rebuke to the Democratic Party, especially as his rival, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, enlisted the support of Biden and others during his campaign.

The Marquette Law School Poll was conducted between Oct. 26 and Oct. 31 and interviewed 805 registered voters in the state by cell phone and landline. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Subpoenas show Jan. 6 panel's focus on Trump's plans

A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
POTUS
NBC News

Longtime anchor Brian Williams leaving NBC after 28 years

MSNBC host and former “NBC Nightly News” anchor and managing editor Brian Williams is leaving NBC at the end of the year to “spend time with his family,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said Tuesday. In his farewell to colleagues, Williams took stock of some of his accomplishments: “28 years, 38...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Hill

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
The Hill

The Hill

384K+
Followers
45K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy