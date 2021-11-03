CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 VW ID.5 and ID.5 GTX pair sleeker style with electric SUVs

By Chris Davies
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1M1I_0cld5MOt00

Volkswagen is adding to its all-electric line-up, with the 2022 ID.5 and its ID.5 GTX sibling offering a sleeker take on crossover EVs. Described by VW as an “E-SUV coupe” the new duo tap the automaker’s MEB electric platform as underpins models like the ID.4 crossover.

However, VW is pitching them as “the new, long-range top models in the ID. family,” it said today. Hitting dealerships from 2022, there’ll be three drivetrain options to begin with, with a choice of RWD or AWD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3Bkr_0cld5MOt00

The ID.5 will get a single electric motor at the rear, and is likely to offer the most range as a result. As for the 2022 ID.5 GTX, meanwhile, that will use dual electric motors. One will power the front axle, and one the rear, for all-wheel drive. Total power figures are yet to be confirmed for either version of the car, but the ID.5 GTX will be offered with VW’s optional adaptive DCC chassis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwMIA_0cld5MOt00

What we do know, though, is that VW will use its latest, “ID. software generation 3.0” firmware on both. That’ll support OTA updates along with post-manufacture feature additions. Travel Assist will take advantage of swarm data, pulling traffic information from other connected cars, while the Park Assist Plus option will be able to remember – and re-park in – known spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SLNx_0cld5MOt00

Standard will be a long-range battery, details of which VW will confirm closer to the ID.5’s release. What it’s saying now, though, is to expect “extensive range” thanks – in no small part – to the slippery 0.26 drag coefficient (or 0.27 in the ID.5 GTX). In driving mode (“D”) the cars coast when you lift off the accelerator, while in recuperation mode (“B”) they regenerate power to top up the batteries.

As for style, there’s an optional front light-strip spanning the width of the EV, and a standard rear light-strip. IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps and 3D LED rear lamp are standard on the ID.5 GTX. Inside, there’s an optional head-up display, voice control – with the “Hello ID” wake-word – that VW says can now learn from previous interactions, and a 30-color ambient lighting system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ObOm_0cld5MOt00

For charging, there’ll be up to 135 kW DC fast charging support as standard. With Level 2 chargers – such as you might have at home – there’s a 11 kW charger onboard.

Even though the roofline may be more swooping than that of the ID.4, Volkswagen says the ID.5 sacrifices only 12 mm of headroom in the rear. It also has up to 549 liters of cargo space. Full details – and exact US specs – will be revealed closer to the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX’s release, sometime next year. As of the moment, there’s no word on whether VW will offer either model in the US.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Review

If the Q5 is Audi’s most popular model in the US, then the SQ5 Sportback is probably the aspirational upgrade for those wanting some extra sport in their SUV. Toting two extra cylinders compared to the standard car, a more interesting design, and no shortage of cabin tech, it’s punchy without forgetting about practicality. Indeed the biggest surprise for the SQ5 Sportback might well be that its strongest rival comes from within its own range.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Panamera Platinum Edition gives Porsche a menacing daily-driver

Porsche is adding three new 2022 Panamera Platinum Edition trims to the line-up, offering more comfort features and styling upgrades on the performance four-door. The new trim slots in-between the existing Executive and GTS models, leaving power unchanged but checking off a lot more of the options boxes on the order form.
CARS
SlashGear

More onions and cupcakes recalled over salmonella and metal pieces

The US FDA recently published a couple of new food recalls, including expansions of previous recalls involving whole onions and cupcakes. As with the original recalls, these expansions are due to possible contamination with Salmonella and small pieces of metal mesh, respectively. Consumers are warned to return or throw away the impacted products.
FOOD SAFETY
automotive-fleet.com

VW’s First All-Electric SUV Captures 5-Star NHTSA Rating

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) has bestowed a 5-Star overall safety rating on Volkswagen of America’s 2021 ID.4 RWD, the automaker’s first all-electric SUV. The all-wheel-drive ID.4 was put through the paces of a series of crashworthiness tests designed by NHTSA’s NCAP team. The...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Suv#Electric Motors#Gtx#Vw#Meb#Id#Rwd#Awd#Ota#Assist#Ev#Led
notebookcheck.net

Volkswagen ID.6 | VW considers building the electric SUV for the European market in China

In the tech industry, it is common practice to entirely outsource production to China. Therefore it is no secret that American companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft manufacture most of their devices in the People's Republic. But even in the quickly-changing automobile industry, which is continuously shifting its focus towards electric vehicles, such considerations are more and more common. According to an article by a German news outlet, the by volume second largest automaker in the world Volkswagen now contemplates to import up to 15,000 units of the VW ID.6 electric SUV from China to Europe.
CARS
wardsauto.com

All-Wheel Drive Adds Appeal to VW’s ID.4 BEV

The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 battery-electric compact CUV has been selling at a rate of about 2,000 per month since its March launch in rear-wheel-drive form. Now VW has delivered the missing piece of any SUV range: the ID.4 with all-wheel drive. When VW put the single 201-hp drive motor in...
CARS
Motor1.com

VW ID.5 GTX Teased Ahead Of November 3 Premiere

Will GTX be the new normal of performance over at Volkswagen? It seems that the German automaker wants to go that direction. We first saw that label on the ID.4, the brand's first full-electric crossover. Soon, we'll see that badge on the more rakish-looking ID.5. Just how soon, you ask?...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Shropshire Star

Volkswagen expands EV line-up with new ID.5 and ID.5 GTX

Sleek-looking models join the firm’s ID range of electric vehicles. Volkswagen has bolstered its range of electric vehicles with the introduction of two new models – the ID.5 and sporty ID.5 GTX. Essentially a sleeker-looking version of the firm’s ID.4, the ID.5 will be offered with two outputs while a...
CARS
Carscoops

2022 VW ID.5 Is A Coupe-ified Electric SUV With A Sporty GTX Variant That Won’t Be Coming To U.S.

Volkswagen is expanding its electric-offerings with the addition of the ID.5, a SUV-Coupe version of the existing ID.4 with a more rakish roofline and rear. A sister model to the similar-shaped Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback and the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV, the compact-sized ID.5 will initially be sold in Europe, but VW has hinted that more markets could follow later on. There are no current plans to offer it in the U.S., though.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Next-gen Mini, electric Ford F-100, VW ID.5: Car News Headlines

Mini has released the first photos of its next-generation Hardtop. It's coming in 2023 and will be the last to feature internal-combustion power. That's because Mini has confirmed that it will only launch electric vehicles after 2025. Ford is now offering an electric motor from the Mustang Mach-E GT in...
CARS
topgear.com

The Volkswagen ID.5 is a coupefied electric SUV with up to 300bhp

The ID.5 crossover launches with three electric powertrains and Partridge-esque seats. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Welcome to the inevitable. For all Volkswagen’s claims the ID.5 sees its electric cars enter a bold new segment, we...
CARS
electrek.co

VW expands its electric vehicle offerings with the ID.5 electric SUV

Today, Volkswagen unveiled the ID.5, a new electric SUV, expanding its “ID. family” of electric vehicles. However, the new vehicle is basically a coupe version of the ID.4. Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen’s VW brand, unveiled the new vehicle:. “The ID.5 is electric, sporty, and elegant. Our premium SUV coupé...
CARS
The Verge

The 2022 Volkswagen ID 5 is a sporty electric SUV with over 300 miles of range

Volkswagen revealed the ID 5, a smaller, sportier version of its landmark ID 4 electric SUV that will only be available in Europe. It’s the latest vehicle to join VW’s growing “ID family” of electric vehicles as the company gets closer to its 2035 deadline to stop selling gas-powered vehicles in its home continent.
CARS
Top Speed

The Volkswagen ID.5 Arrives As A Less-Practical ID.4 Coupe

Volkswagen continues to diversify its EV (and ID) portfolio with the new ID.5 electric crossover. Available at launch in two different trims – GTX and Standard – and with your choice of three different powertrain options, the ID.5 comes to fill the need of both families and enthusiasts alike. Does it look a lot like the ID.4? Well, that’s probably because it’s basically an ID.4 with a coupe-like roof, so there’s a lot of shared DNA here. What’s below the skin of the ID.5? More than you think.
CARS
Motor1.com

New VW ID. Buzz Spy Photos Catch Passenger Model Inside And Out

Update: Check out the ID. Buzz shown nearly camo-free during the ID.5 debut. The road to production has been long for VW's new electric microbus. The ID. Buzz first landed on our radar way back in 2017 – early 2017 to be specific. It should finally arrive next year across the pond, though US buyers still have at least another year to go. New spy shots at least show us that testing and development is still happening, and not just on the vehicle proper.
CARS
Carscoops

2024 VW ID. Buzz Spotted Testing Autonomous Tech

A lightly camouflaged prototype of the upcoming 2024 ID.Buzz was spied testing with all the necessary equipment for autonomous driving, revealing more bits of its exterior and interior design in the process. The VW ID. Buzz made its spy debut last June and appeared again in July but those prototypes...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 VW ID.4 vs. 2022 Toyota bZ4X: Crossover EV Showdown

Volkswagen already made a successful foray into the electric vehicle era with the VW ID.4, which earned the 2021 World Car of the Year award. Now, Toyota aims to match that success with the recent debut of all-electric bZ4X. See how the two electric vehicles stack up in this 2022 VW ID.4 vs. 2022 Toyota bZ4X crossover EV showdown.
CARS
thedrive

The Production VW ID Buzz Will Look Cool as Hell After All

Good news! Volkswagen has teased the production version of the revived electric VW bus, the ID Buzz, and it looks great. And not just because it's got a bunch of swirls on it and amped-up camper bus vibes. It looks like it's going to offer some very fun color options and truly be the modern version of the original hippie van.
CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy