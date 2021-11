3D platformers aren’t nearly as common as I wish they were. The genre is easily one of my favorites, but major new releases are few and far between. Of those, most either only have platforming as a single attribute out of multiple, or they do their best to hearken back to the classics without adding anything of their own. Demon Turf is a rare release in that it’s not only entirely a 3D platformer, but it also does what it can to forge its own path. I’ve got some issues with it here and there, but between the excellent controls, unique aesthetic, and the plethora of compelling content, this is one of the best of its kind we’ve seen in a while.

