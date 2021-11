The Texarkana home teams are in the home stretch now with the regular season and it looks like three of our teams are playoff-bound. T-High looks to keep the steak alive at home tonight vs Nacogdoches. Arkansas High still looking for their first Conference win will be at home vs Hope. PG doesn't have to travel far for this away game, just down the loop to crosstown rivals Liberty Eylau, PG is looking to remain undefeated in District, LE is looking for a comeback after getting thumped by Gilmer last week. Good luck to all our Texarkana teams this week!

