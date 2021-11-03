Game of the Week 488: D. Dubov vs I. Saric

Records: Chardon (20-3), Austintown-Fitch (21-3) Up next: The winner advances to a Hudson Regional semifinal Nov. 4 against Jackson or Hudson. What to watch: After advancing to its first district final since 2005, Chardon is one match away from its first-ever trip to a regional. … After trailing against GlenOak in the first set, sophomore Emma McCartney recorded four straight points to swing the game back in the Hilltoppers’ favor. McCartney has recorded a team-high 225 kills this season, and has become the lead attacker for Chardon. … McCartney also is second on the team in blocks, digs and aces. If Austintown-Fitch tries to isolate her, Chardon will need the likes of Natalie and Madelyn Zemba, Maisie Burlison and Kaleigh Davis to step up and try to get the focus off of McCartney. … The Hilltoppers will have to deal with the Falcons’ Jocelyn Jourdan, who has 382 kills, and a trio have over 200 digs on the season. One thing that Chardon could take advantage of is the fact that no player has over 40 blocks on the season.

CHARDON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO