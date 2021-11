BISMARCK, N.D. (PNS) – A recent dip in temperatures likely prompted many North Dakotans to start cranking up the heat. With natural-gas prices expected to be much higher this season, customers are advised to make a plan so that monthly bills won’t sink their budget. Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) says over the next five months, its customers could end up paying an additional 185 dollars for their heating expenses. Utility spokesperson Mark Hanson urges residents to work with them on avoiding dramatic swings in their monthly bill.

