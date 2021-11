Though cryptocurrency has always been an unstable asset available digitally, the gold-backing method can turn the tables for cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency has been the rage in the market ever since it came under the limelight. Many investors have since tried their luck with this new e-currency, and the reaction differs from person to person. While some saw it as an opportunity, others are still not sure about something intangible.

CURRENCIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO