Mastercard announced on Monday (Nov. 8) that it has partnered with three leading digital currency companies across Asia-Pacific to launch crypto-linked payment cards. As a result of the partnerships with Amber, Bitkub and CoinJar, consumers and businesses in the APAC region will be able to apply for crypto-linked Mastercard credit, debit or prepaid cards that will enable them to instantly convert their cryptocurrencies into traditional fiat currency, which they can then spend anywhere Mastercard is accepted, according to a press release.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO