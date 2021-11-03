CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Knicks Reportedly Tried To Trade For Pacers' Chris Duarte After The Draft, So How Would It Have Turned Out?

In eight games Duarte is averaging 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

He is also shooting an outstanding 42.3% from the three-point range.

How would the Knicks look if they had been able to successfully acquire him?

The Knicks are off to a fantastic start with a 5-2 record, and they also gave the Chicago Bulls (6-1) their only loss of the season last Thursday in Chicago.

Tom Thibodeau was the NBA's Coach of The Year last year, and Julius Randle made his first All-Star game.

The Knicks also went 41-31 and were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Clearly, they have picked up right where they left off last season, and have new additions of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier.

However, Duarte would have made them even more dangerous for the long-term, but not necessarily the short-term.

Right now, Fournier is averaging 16.7 points per game and shooting 43.1% from the three-point range.

Therefore, they are probably about the same caliber player right now, and Fournier at least has veteran experience.

This season there would not be much of a difference, but the 24-year-old Duarte would fit perfectly into the timeline of R.J. Barrett (21-years-old) and other young players on the team.

At the end of the day, Durate is going to be a really good player, and the Pacers got lucky to draft him 13th overall.

