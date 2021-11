Decision Day is upon us. While for some it's do or die in the race to make the MLS Cup Playoffs, for others it marks the end of the their 2021 campaign. Even though seven teams from each Conference can make the post-season, that still leaves another 12 combined who can go no further. In fact, heading into Decision Day, no fewer than eight clubs - four from each Conference - are already eliminated from Playoff contention.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO