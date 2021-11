CLEVELAND, OH – The University at Buffalo men's tennis team continued fall action this weekend at the Cleveland State Invitational. In doubles action, two Buffalo teams made it to the main draw semifinals. Finn Macnamara and Daniils Snaiders earned an opening round bye and then they followed that up with a pair of 6-2 victories before falling 6-4 in the semis. On the other side of the bracket was the duo of Cheng Tang and Greg Hastings, who won three matches to reach the semifinals. They won their first match 6-4 followed by a 6-3 win and then a 6-2 win in the quarterfinals. They also fell 6-3 in the semis.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO