The Girls Volleyball 4A Regional Final is at Yorkville where the Foxes knock off Naperville North for the regional title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Regional championship time here again. Naperville North the four seed with a tough task against the five seed Yorkville. The Foxes defeated Plainfield East while North took down Geneva to earn their spots in the Girls Volleyball 4A Regional Final.

YORKVILLE, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO