The penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup for David Moyes’ West Ham side cannot be overlooked. It is one of the results of this, or any other season. Make no mistake, Pep Guardiola was taking the cup seriously again. A cup that City had won for the last four years running, were favourites to do so again, and who hadn’t lost in the competition for five years and one day.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO