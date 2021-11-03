CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham: Antonio Conte promises to deliver 'attractive football' in his first interview as boss

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte has promised Tottenham supporters that he will deliver 'good and attractive football' in his first interview as manager of the club....

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Tottenham fire Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge; Antonio Conte top target for next boss

Tottenham have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese manager had only been in the job for four months but leaves after a disastrous run of form that has seen them win just three of their last 12 matches. Nuno and his coaching staff depart with the club in eighth in the Premier League table and with a record of eight wins, two draws and seven defeats in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'YES! The news we needed': Tottenham fans celebrate the sacking of boss Nuno Espirito Santo after a dismal 17-game spell - before calling on Daniel Levy to 'show ambition' and get Antonio Conte as his replacement

Tottenham fans were left celebrating the sacking of doomed boss Nuno Espirito Santo - before turning to the charm offensive to get Antonio Conte in as his successor. Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Nuno had been sacked on Monday morning by Tottenham after just four months in charge. Nuno, 47, was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Tottenham announce former Chelsea boss as new head coach after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham have announced Antonio Conte as their new head coach.The Italian has been appointed on an 18-month contract – with the option of an extension – that is believed to make him the highest-paid manager in Spurs’ history.Conte’s arrival follows the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, who lasted just four months in charge and saw his tenure end on Monday after a 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United at the weekend. Nuno joined Spurs in June after the north London club failed to persuade Conte to replace Jose Mourinho, who was fired in April after a 17-month spell as manager.Conte,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Antonio Conte claimed he wanted a 'stable' Tottenham team, but his first match in charge saw him oversee a rollercoaster win over Vitesse... if the new Spurs boss was unsure of the task he faces, he certainly won't be now

Antonio Conte is back. The Italian was afforded a hero's welcome by the Tottenham Hotspur supporters who have heralded his appointment as the arrival of the messiah. Conte took charge of Spurs for the first time as his new side defeated Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 in the Europa Conference League in a crazy encounter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Manchester United#New Boss#Spurs#Italian
CBS Sports

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo sacked: Antonio Conte eyed as likely replacement for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese manager had only been in the job for four months and now leaves after a disastrous run of form that has seen them win just three of their last 12 matches. Nuno and his coaching staff depart with the club in eighth in the Premier League table and with a record of eight wins, two draws and seven defeats in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

New Tottenham boss Conte all smiles at first training session

New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte took training at Spurs Lodge on Tuesday. The Mirror says Conte took charge of his first Tottenham training session on Tuesday after he was appointed the club's new boss. Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday morning and didn't hang around to find his replacement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Antonio Conte’s arrival at Tottenham makes a happy Harry Kane

What the papers sayStriker Harry Kane will reportedly stay at Tottenham following the arrival of Antonio Conte. The Sun says the England captain, 28, is no longer interested in departing for Manchester City as he believes the Italian’s hiring means Spurs will now be able to win championships.Metro, which cites Sportitalia, reports Conte will make Franck Kessie his first signing at Tottenham. The 24-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder could potentially leave AC Milan on a free transfer next summer.Contrary to some reports in Spain, the Manchester Evening News says Borussia Dortmund are confident they will hold on to Erling Haaland. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Barcelona are 'keen to sign unhappy Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in January', with new Spurs boss Antonio Conte 'turning his attention to AC Milan's Franck Kessie'

Barcelona are keen to sign Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain. New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is said to be close to agreeing an £8.5million-per-year deal with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer. According to Sport, a combination of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'The players will LOVE him': John Terry begrudgingly praises Tottenham's appointment of his old boss Antonio Conte... but the Chelsea legend warns Harry Kane to 'be ready to go to work'

Chelsea legend John Terry has hailed Tottenham's managerial appointment of Antonio Conte, describing their bitter rivals' move as a 'what a signing' - one that everyone at the club will 'love'. On Tuesday, Tottenham announced that Conte was their new boss - penning a deal until the end of next...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Antonio Conte is over 45 MINUTES late for his press conference because he was still training his Tottenham players as new Spurs boss gets down to work ahead of Everton clash

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was over 45 minutes late to his press conference because he was still training his side. The Italian boss was due to appear in front of the media at 1.30pm today but still had not appeared by 2.15pm. The reason for his lack of punctuality...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'We have to start having a vision': Antonio Conte sets out his plans to revamp Tottenham - with 'a lot of work' needed - at his first big press conference - after arriving an hour late due to extra training!

Antonio Conte has warned his Spurs players that they must physically fitter and mentally stronger if they are challenge for the trophies. Conte, fresh from seeing his Tottenham team struggle to beat Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League last night has made it clear that what he has seen so far in training and in competitive play is not going to be good enough.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy