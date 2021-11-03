Tottenham: Antonio Conte promises to deliver 'attractive football' in his first interview as boss

Tottenham have announced Antonio Conte as their new head coach.The Italian has been appointed on an 18-month contract – with the option of an extension – that is believed to make him the highest-paid manager in Spurs’ history.Conte’s arrival follows the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, who lasted just four months in charge and saw his tenure end on Monday after a 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United at the weekend. Nuno joined Spurs in June after the north London club failed to persuade Conte to replace Jose Mourinho, who was fired in April after a 17-month spell as manager.Conte,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO