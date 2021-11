Mikel Arteta defended his Arsenal players after Watford boss Claudio Ranieri accused them of a lack of respect in the build-up to Emile Smith Rowe’s winning goal.Smith Rowe struck in the second half to secure a 1-0 victory over the 10-man Hornets, who had Juraj Kucka sent off late on.The result leaves Arsenal fifth in the Premier League heading into the international break, with the result a battling one after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a first-half penalty saved.Bukayo Saka and Aubameyang also had the ball in the back of the net only to see both efforts ruled out for offside.But it...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO