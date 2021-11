Wells Fargo has reshuffled its restaurant finance business and hired new leaders after the exit of several bankers earlier this year. Meghan Hinds, who joined Wells in 2006 and focuses on the restaurant industry, is the new head of the division. She replaced Nick Cole, who left in May, along with eight other bankers, to join Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s expanded restaurant finance division.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO