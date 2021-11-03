CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Matte dies at 82

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Former Colts running back and Ravens radio announcer Tom Matte has died at the age of 82. The Ravens announced his death on Wednesday. The team called him "a legendary figure in this community and in the football world." Matte played...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Tom Matte, former Baltimore Colt who starred in NFL playoffs as running back and emergency quarterback, dies

Fifty-three years ago, running back Tom Matte corralled his Baltimore Colts teammates as they readied for the 1968 NFL championship game against the Browns in Cleveland. “I’m going home Sunday,” said Mr. Matte, a Cleveland native, “so don’t you SOBs embarrass me out there.” Forewarned, the Colts won, 34-0, as the prodigal son scored three touchdowns. “We played a near-perfect game,” said Dan ...
NFL
Johnny Unitas
247Sports

Former Colts RB, Ohio State All-American Tom Matte dead at 82

Former Baltimore Colts running back and Ohio State football All-American Tom Matte died Tuesday, as reported by The Baltimore Sun. The former top 10 pick in the 1961 NFL Draft and two-time Pro Bowl selection, who spent his entire pro football with the Colts from 1961-72, was 82 years old.
NFL
Awful Announcing

Tom Matte, a famed Ohio State and Colts player and Ravens, Maryland, and CFL broadcaster, has passed away at 82

Famed NFL player and broadcaster Tom Matte passed away this week at 82. Matte had an impressive playing career, first as a quarterback in college at Ohio State, then as a halfback in the NFL with the then-Baltimore Colts, and even remarkably as an emergency quarterback with the Colts in 1965 after injuries to Johnny Unitas and Gary Cuozzo. And he then went on to a remarkable post-playing career; he called national NFL games for CBS from 1976 to 1978, called Maryland games for several years, opened a rib stand at Oriole Park when it opened in 1992, served as vice president and TV game analyst for the Baltimore CFL franchise (Baltimore CFL Colts, Baltimore Football Club, or Baltimore Stallions, depending on the year) in 1994 and 1995, and then joined the Ravens’ radio broadcast team as an analyst when the Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens in 1996, a role he’d hold for 10 years alongside play-by-play voice Scott Garceau (seen at left above with Matte). And Matte made a big impact on Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh, who began a Wednesday press conference with a tribute to him:
NFL
#Colts#American Football#Browns#Cowboys#Packers
Daily Herald

Baltimore Colts RB/fill-in QB Tom Matte, dead at age 82

Tom Matte, who spent his entire 12-year NFL career as a gritty running back for the Baltimore Colts - except for a star turn for three games in 1965 as their quarterback - has died. He was 82. The Baltimore Ravens confirmed Matte's death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference...
NFL
NBC Sports

Colts seeing progress from Kwity Paye as a pass rusher

The Colts made defensive end Kwity Paye a first-round pick this year because they liked his potential as a pass rusher, but no one was expecting overnight success because Paye wasn’t used heavily in that role during his time at Michigan. An ankle injury in training cam and a hamstring...
NFL

Comments / 0

