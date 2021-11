NEW YORK – Qiagen said on Tuesday that it has garnered CE marking for the QiaStat-Dx Respiratory 4 Plex Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 test to identify whether patients have common seasonal respiratory infections or SARS-CoV-2. Concurrently, Qiagen has launched the test in territories recognizing the CE mark. The multiplex, cartridge-based, RT-PCR assay runs on the sample-to-answer QiaStat-Dx system and can detect and differentiate between influenza A and B, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2 infections. The assay can provide results in about one hour, Qiagen said.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO