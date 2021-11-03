CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden: US will have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines ‘for every single child’ by next week

By Christopher Williams
fox5ny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday as the first wave of 5- to 11-year-olds began to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "For parents all over this country, this is a day of relief and celebration," Biden said from the White House. "28 million more young Americans are now eligible for the...

www.fox5ny.com

khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Washington Post

Biden’s vaccine mandates might just backfire

President Biden’s job approval ratings have been sinking for months as voters increasingly see him as out of touch with their priorities and values. The coming clash over vaccine mandates might be another area where the president has misread the public temperament. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

You’re not ‘fully vaccinated.’ You never will be.

When retired Gen. Colin Powell’s family announced his death Monday in a brief Facebook post, they said that the cause was “complications from Covid 19” despite being “fully vaccinated.” The former secretary of state, who was 84, had also been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma. That kind of cancer causes marked impairments of the immune system, rendering it capable of producing only one type of antibody. In July, a study of vaccinated people with multiple myeloma found that only 45 percent had immune responses that would be “adequate” to protect them against covid. A booster dose is recommended for people with blood cancers, but no amount of vaccination can make up for an immune system that can’t fight back. To the medical community, it was no surprise that Powell could develop a severe, even fatal case of covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
New York Post

Trump says he wouldn’t need COVID vaccine mandate: ‘I would convince people’

Former President Donald Trump says he would not mandate COVID-19 vaccines if he were still in office because he’d “sell it” to people to take voluntarily. President Biden last month announced that most federal workers must get vaccinated or face losing their jobs and that companies with 100 or more employees must require shots or regular testing — drawing pushback from critics who accused him of overreach.
POTUS

