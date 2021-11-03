Hyzon Motors partner Hiringa commences construction of nationwide green hydrogen refueling network in New Zealand

All of New Zealand’s light-duty vehicles (LDVs) are imported, and the majority of LDV certifications being processed in New Zealand are based on tests conducted in countries that rely on one of six test procedures. In order for the government to implement a Clean Car Discount and a Clean Car Standard, it needs a formal protocol for normalizing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions—and, if necessary, fuel efficiency—across test cycles. This consulting report develops methods and algorithms that the country can adopt to determine compliance with LDV low-emission policies on a Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) CO2-equivalent basis. Such methods and algorithms are expected to be reasonably robust and fair for all light vehicle segments; relatively easy to understand and use; the best fit for New Zealand’s situation; and capable of covering all light vehicles newly registered or re-registered in New Zealand.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO