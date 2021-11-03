Hyzon Motors partner Hiringa commences construction of nationwide green hydrogen refueling network in New Zealand
Hyzon Motors Inc. congratulates its partner, Hiringa Refuelling New Zealand (“Hiringa”) for commencing the construction phase of the first four high-capacity green hydrogen refueling stations for zero-emission heavy fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). These stations are expected to form the first part of a nationwide refueling network, shifting the New Zealand...www.automotiveworld.com
Comments / 0