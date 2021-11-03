CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyzon Motors partner Hiringa commences construction of nationwide green hydrogen refueling network in New Zealand

Hyzon Motors Inc. congratulates its partner, Hiringa Refuelling New Zealand (“Hiringa”) for commencing the construction phase of the first four high-capacity green hydrogen refueling stations for zero-emission heavy fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). These stations are expected to form the first part of a nationwide refueling network, shifting the New Zealand...

naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s TC Energy teams with Hyzon on hydrogen hubs

Hubs will be located close to operating fleets of Hyzon FCEVs. Canadian energy infrastructure company TC Energy said November 10 it would partner with Hyzon Motors, which supplies hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, to develop hydrogen hubs across Canada and the US. The hydrogen production facilities will be used to...
automotiveworld.com

Daimler Truck AG and TotalEnergies partner to develop hydrogen ecosystem for transportation in Europe

Daimler Truck AG and TotalEnergies today have signed an agreement on their joint commitment to the de-carbonization of the road freight in the European Union. The partners will collaborate in the development of ecosystems for heavy-duty trucks running on hydrogen, with the intent to demonstrate the attractiveness and effectiveness of trucking powered by clean hydrogen and the ambition to play a lead role in kickstarting the rollout of hydrogen infrastructure for transportation.
dbusiness.com

Hyzon Motors and TC Energy Partner on North American Hydrogen Production Hubs

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading supplier of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) with operations in Detroit and TC Energy Corp. based in Calgary today announced an agreement to collaborate on the development, construction, operation, and ownership of hydrogen production facilities across North America. The production facilities will be used...
automotiveworld.com

Volvo Cars signs zero emission road transport declaration at COP26, reveals groundbreaking internal carbon pricing mechanism

Volvo Cars chief executive Håkan Samuelsson will today join industry and government leaders to sign the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans at the UN climate change conference COP26. Simultaneously, to further accelerate its carbon footprint reduction, Volvo Cars today also announces the introduction of an internal carbon...
automotiveworld.com

Hyzon Motors and TC Energy announce modular hydrogen production hub development agreement

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), (Hyzon) a leading supplier of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles, and TC Energy Corporation (TSX,NYSE: TRP), (TC Energy), today announced an agreement to collaborate on development, construction, operation, and ownership of hydrogen production facilities (hubs) across North America. The hydrogen production facilities will be used...
automotiveworld.com

Chery 2022 EQ5 with the latest new energy technology launched In China

At the end of October, Chery 2022 EQ5 was officially launched in China, which is Chery’s new model in the field of new energy vehicles following the launch of 2021 EQ5 in 2020, with nearly 100 upgrades in appearance, drive, intelligence and experience. As China’s leading auto brand, Chery initiated...
thepaypers.com

GoCardless, Wise create multi-currency direct debit network for Australia and New Zealand

GoCardless and Wise have joined forces to create Australia and New Zealand’s first multi-currency direct debit network. By leveraging the global network and infrastructure Wise has built through Wise Platform, businesses will now be able to collect one-off or recurring payments from over 30 countries in eight currencies (GBP, USD, EUR, SEK, DKK, CAD, AUD, and NZD) at the mid-market rate with no exchange rate markups or hidden fees.
automotiveworld.com

Sha Steel Group, Hyzon Motors and Guofu HEE to deploy 49-ton hydrogen trucks for steel shipment trial operation in China

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emissions hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric commercial vehicles, announced today a joint demonstration project with Zhangjiagang Haili Terminal Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Fortune 500 company Sha Steel Group, the 4th largest steel company and the largest private steel enterprise in the world.
electricvehiclesresearch.com

500 KG Containerized Hydrogen Refueling Station a Milestone

With the rapid development of hydrogen energy and fuel cell vehicle industries, the increase of public awareness of environmental protection, and the conscious guidance of governments and institutions, the preparation, transportation, and storage of hydrogen energy have become the focus of the world's attention in the recent years. Meanwhile, the demand for hydrogen refueling facilities is also increasing exponentially.
Telegraph

JCB strikes green hydrogen deal with Australian company

An Australian company will become Britain's biggest supplier of environmentally friendly "green" hydrogen in a deal struck with JCB. The digger manufacturer and Ryze Hydrogen, set up by Jo Bamford, son of JCB chairman Lord Bamford, will join forces with Fortescue Future Industries early next year. Green hydrogen is made...
power-technology.com

Shell and Hydro partner to work on renewable hydrogen projects

Netherlands-based oil and gas company Shell, via its New Energies Holding Europe business, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hydro Havrand, a green hydrogen company owned by Norwegian energy firm Hydro. The two companies will assess the potential of joint projects focused on producing hydrogen using renewable electricity. They...
automotiveworld.com

Voith to supply retarders for Turkish truck manufacturer Ford Otosan’s new EcoTorq 16-speed transmission

With Ford Otosan, Voith has gained a new customer in the commercial vehicle segment. As an exclusive partner, the Heidenheim-based technology group will in future supply the retarders for the new EcoTorq heavy-duty transmission developed and manufactured by the Turkish commercial vehicle manufacturer itself. The 16-speed transmission was specially developed for heavy commercial vehicles equipped with a 13-liter Ford Ecotorq Euro 6 engine. One prominent example is the F-Max long-haul semitrailer, launched in 2019 and voted “Truck of the Year”, and with which the company aims to expand into Western Europe.
automotiveworld.com

Methods of converting the type-approval fuel economy and CO2 emission values of light vehicles: An analysis for New Zealand

All of New Zealand’s light-duty vehicles (LDVs) are imported, and the majority of LDV certifications being processed in New Zealand are based on tests conducted in countries that rely on one of six test procedures. In order for the government to implement a Clean Car Discount and a Clean Car Standard, it needs a formal protocol for normalizing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions—and, if necessary, fuel efficiency—across test cycles. This consulting report develops methods and algorithms that the country can adopt to determine compliance with LDV low-emission policies on a Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) CO2-equivalent basis. Such methods and algorithms are expected to be reasonably robust and fair for all light vehicle segments; relatively easy to understand and use; the best fit for New Zealand’s situation; and capable of covering all light vehicles newly registered or re-registered in New Zealand.
automotiveworld.com

OESA Automotive Supplier Barometer: sentiment falls as supply chain disruptions to extend well into 2022

According to the Q4 2021 OESA Automotive Supplier Barometer Index (SBI)—a gauge to measure the sentiments of North American automotive supplier executives—continued disruption to the automotive supply chain from input shortages, and the subsequent shutdowns of numerous OEM production facilities, weighs heavily on the sentiment of supplier executives despite strong U.S. demand for light vehicles. Net results indicate a sharply lower reading of 34, an 18-point decline from the third quarter reading of 52, and 16 points below a neutral reading of 50.
AFP

DoorDash takes aim at Europe with purchase of Wolt

DoorDash has added Europe to its menu with the purchase of Finland-based food delivery firm Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at $8.1 billion, the company announced Tuesday. San Francisco-based DoorDash's shares surged more than 19 percent, topping $229, in after-market trades following the announcement.
automotiveworld.com

Kongsberg Automotive wins contract worth €21.4 million in estimated lifetime revenue

Kongsberg Automotive’s Powertrain and Chassis (P&C) business segment has won a transmission control product contract worth EUR 21.4 million in estimated lifetime revenue, and average annual revenue of EUR 3 million. The secured contract is for Kongsberg Automotive’s modular manual gear shifters with the Silverline® cables. This system is used...
automotiveworld.com

Hyzon Motors and ITOCHU to pursue decarbonization in the global mining sector

Hyzon Motors and ITOCHU Corporation have agreed to jointly pursue commercial hydrogen opportunities targeting the mineral and metal industry. Hyzon, a leading manufacturer of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell electric commercial vehicles, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITOCHU, the leading Japanese business group. Under the non-binding MoU, the companies are expected to jointly develop hydrogen supply chain strategies as well as model customer projects for the deployment of Hyzon fuel cell vehicles and fuel cell technology in the mining sector.
automotiveworld.com

Ford Pro readies American businesses; all-electric E-Transit customer pilot vehicles debut nationwide

The 2022 Ford E-Transit van, the all-electric version of America’s best-selling van*, Ford Transit, is getting to work early. Through a Ford Pro™ pilot program, companies nationwide, such as Penske Truck Leasing and National Grid, have taken delivery of preproduction units of the E-Transit van with plans to use early learnings that will help deployment into their operations when the vehicle arrives to market early next year.
