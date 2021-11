On their new album, Lady A determine What a Song Can Do by weaving a tapestry of human emotion into 14 tracks. The trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood was intentional about striking a balance between capturing the lighthearted moments in life with complex emotions, ranging from the playful hit “Like a Lady” and encouraging one and all to raise a glass with your closest friends, as demonstrated in their rowdy collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker and Carly Pearce on “Friends Don’t Let Friends.” These carefree numbers are counteracted by deep, inward reflections on songs like the introspective “Worship What I Hate” and the resiliency-fueled “Fire.” “It takes you on a journey that you feel all of the emotions in this album. The fun songs make you feel joy and happiness and want to dance around your house or go out with your girlfriends. Then there’s moments too that bring you inward, make you think, make you feel seen,” Scott describes of the album’s intent in a Zoom interview with Sounds Like Nashville. “There’s definitely a lot of different flavors on this project,” adds Kelley. “I think the main core of it was making sure we recorded and put out songs that felt present right now.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO