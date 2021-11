Britney Spears might have mixed feelings about all those streaming documentaries about her life, but they do seem to get one thing right: the pop star tried to get a lawyer that wasn't court-appointed in the intervening years of her conservatorship. This year, she finally got her wish for a new lawyer to represent her, and it didn't take much time thereafter for her father to be permanently suspended as a conservator. With Spears’ legal battle still ongoing, though, her legal representation has taken to defending Facebook in the meantime concerning a “false and defamatory” TV adaptation.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO