For Tua, Nothing Has Changed

Given the way he's handled himself since he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2020, no one should have expected Tua Tagovailoa to have any kind of strong public reaction the NFL trading deadline coming and going without a quarterback being brought in to potentially replace him.

That's just flat out not Tua's style, as he showed again Wednesday afternoon.

"My focus is really only been on the team that we've been playing, and then obviously, our team," Tua said after his initial response of "not necessarily" when asked whether he was relieved the trade deadline was behind us. "And my focus has been on what we can do better each and every day and throughout the week to hopefully get us a win."

Likewise, Tua said his approach was not going to change over the final next games of the 2021 season, even though it seems pretty clear the Dolphins very well could revisit the idea of trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson next offseason.

“I think I continue to approach it the same way that I’ve been approaching it, just day to day, things that we can get better with every day," Tua said. "Obviously, look back at the film, see what we can get corrected to help get us a win.”

TUA'S 2021 SEASON SO FAR

Tagovailoa is preparing to make his fifth start of the season, his fourth since coming back from the rib injury he sustained against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

Tagovailoa produced strong outings in the games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons when he finished with passer ratings of 95.1 and 109.5, respectively, before the entire offense struggled in the 26-11 loss in the rematch against Buffalo last Sunday and he had a passer rating of 58.2.

The biggest issue for Tagovailoa has been the inability to produce many big plays in the passing game.

Tua doesn't have a touchdown pass longer than 10 yards so far this season and he has only five completions of at least 25 yards.

"I think he’s done a good job," head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday. "I know a lot of people may not feel that way but I think he’s done a lot of good things as a young quarterback in this league. I think he’s made a lot of improvement as far as his understanding of what the defense is trying to do to him, our offensive concepts, his command of the huddle. There’s some things he certainly needs to improve on. I think we all have things we need to improve on. I’m anxious to see him continue to improve.”

TUA NOT WORRIED ABOUT OUTSIDE EXPECTATIONS

Even though it might not seem that way given their "investigating" — in the words of GM Chris Grier — the possibility of acquiring Watson, Tagovailoa could use those final nine games to cement his standing as the Dolphins' starting quarterback moving forward.

But Tua says he's not worried about winning anybody over because he's his biggest critic — except for maybe his father.

So when he's asked what he needs to show over those final nine games, this is how he answers: “I think the first thing is we want to get a win. We’ll start with that this week. Try to get a win and, obviously, build off of that. I don’t think there’s really much to prove, but it’s always what can I do better and knowing my expectation for myself and kind of how I want to go out there and play —not really to anyone else’s expectations.”

That said, Tua is looking forward to fast-tracking his development as an NFL quarterback.

“I’m not much of a patient guy," he said. "I kind of want things to happen quick. The saying is nothing happens overnight; Rome wasn’t built in a day. For me, I've just got to continue to trust the process and what we're trying to get done here."