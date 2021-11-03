CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

'World's best' cheese for 2021 revealed

(CNN) — A soft goat's cheese from Spain won first place at the World Cheese Awards on Wednesday, besting the field of 4,079 entries from more than 40 countries on five continents. The winning cheese, called Olavidia, from an artisan cheesemaker using the commercial name Quesos y Besos (Cheeses...

CNN

Anchor Brian Williams is leaving MSNBC and NBC News

New York (CNN Business) — Anchorman Brian Williams, a 28-year veteran of NBC News and MSNBC, said Tuesday that he is leaving the company. For the past five years, Williams has anchored "The 11th Hour," an end-of-the-day newscast and political talk program. CNN Business reported in August that Williams' contract...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

One of the World’s First Vietnamese Gins Evokes the Country’s Flavors and Terroir

Dragon claw flower, ancient tinctures and wild mắc mật are just a few of the flavor inspirations behind the world’s first-ever Vietnamese gins—Sông Cái Dry Gin and Sông Cái Floral Gin. Sông Cái founder Daniel Nguyen argues that gin “has typically lacked a sense of place, and we want Sông Cái to be a gin that evokes terroir, much like a wine from France’s Rhône Valley. When you taste our gins you not only enjoy exotic flavors but you get a true sense of Vietnam.” Nguyen initially traveled to Vietnam as part of an Oxfam-led agricultural team advising on sustainable agricultural...
DRINKS
ABC 4

French Croque Monsieur: Known as the best grilled cheese on the planet

(Good Things Utah) – The best-grilled cheese in the world they say. It’s no wonder that the sandwich of ham and cheese smothered in béchamel sauce that the French call a Croque Monsieur is so dang delicious. Ingredients. Be’chamel Sauce. 8 Slices of Good Quality White Sliced Bread (I like...
RECIPES
The Independent

13 best Christmas cheese hampers: Satisfy your cravings with artisan produce

We believe the finale of every Christmas Day should always be a rich and eclectic selection of cheese. It’s that moment you think you have peaked in overindulgence, but the cheese board arrives and your senses suddenly reload.And what could make this moment more special than unwrapping a Christmas hamper, teeming with specially selected cheeses and accompaniments. While it’s a fantastic buy for yourself this festive season, they also make a superb present – one that is sure not to be regifted and hopefully you can be a part of the sampling.We have sourced the very best hampers to make...
FOOD & DRINKS
Houston Chronicle

Book World: This month's best thrillers

- - - "The Bloodless Boy," by Robert J. Lloyd. Everything new is old again -- rumor-mongering, disinformation campaigns, religious bigotry -- in Robert J. Lloyd's nifty murder mystery loosely based on real events in Restoration England. In the winter of 1678-79, the bodies of three young boys wash up along a Thames tributary in London. Naturalist and inventor Robert Hooke, one of several real-life characters in the novel, is reluctant to investigate (anti-Catholic hysteria might be involved) but young Royal Society scientist Harry Hunt plunges in at the urging of the nice-guy king, Charles II. Lloyd provides lots of period detail, as when an enraged Earl of Shaftesbury breaks a man's nose with a copy of "Paradise Lost." (Melville House)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Sauvignon Blancs

Of all the wine grapes in the world, Sauvignon Blanc is one of the easiest to get to grips with – but it can also spring a surprise, as our list of the world's best Sauvignons shows. As we approach the end of the year – and the various holiday...
DRINKS
shermanstravel.com

The World's Best Airline is Announced

The past year has been a difficult time for air travel--ushering in new changes and safety protocols. But there's one thing that's stayed the same and that's the best in aviation. For the sixth year in a row, Qatar Airlines has received the title of the "World's Best Airline." The...
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

The Best Charcuterie Board Cheeses and Meats, According to Pros

Communal eating is back! Now that gatherings have returned, we couldn't be more excited to share in grub as well as gab. Nearly every home entertaining event includes a meat and cheese appetizer these days, and since these creations are increasingly inspired by Instagram and Pinterest, they are more beautiful than ever before.
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

World's Best Mixologists Of November 2021

This month's featured mixologists are a group of people whose experience in the industry is a testimony to their skills and passion for this craft. They have made their mark with delicious and unique cocktails over their years of service. If you haven't checked out our October list yet, make...
FOOD & DRINKS
fa-mag.com

World's Best Countries For Expats

For those looking for adventure, or just a cheaper or more exotic place to live, some nations besides the U.S. have a lot to offer, according to a new ranking. One of the challenges is to find countries that welcome expats, according to InterNations, a Munich-based global community for people living and working abroad that publishes annual Expat Insider survey.
WORLD
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Value Bordeaux

"Don't make me laugh" is a pretty common reaction whenever you bring up the subject of value in relation to Bordeaux and it's an understandable one, too. Bordeaux is, of course, one of the most famously expensive wine regions in the world, whose reputation for fine wine is matched only by its ability to charge top dollar for it. It sits alongside Burgundy and Napa as the regions where your wallet is most likely to be violently assaulted, without much hope of relief. Bordeaux does offer a glimmer of hope, however.
DRINKS
Food & Wine

You Can Bid on One of the Oldest Parmesan Cheeses in the World for a Good Cause

Most Americans probably think of parmesan cheese as something to be sprinkled liberally on pasta dishes. But Parmigiano Reggiano — the official protected designation of origin (PDO) name for true "parmesan" — is incredible to eat in its own right. To earn its credentials, the Italian hard cheese has to be aged for at least 12 months, but Parmigiano Reggiano will continue to develop if it's aged longer. By 24 or 36 months, the differences are clear: fruity notes give way to slightly nuttier flavors and the texture becomes crumblier as more cheese crystals develop.
FOOD & DRINKS
Inside the Magic

Disney World’s Holiday Sips & Treats Revealed

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Maybe you’re making plans to attend Magic Kingdom’s “Very Merriest After Hours“ or EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional. Whatever the occasion, each Disney Park will be offering a joyous time with special Christmas decorations and experiences. The holidays are also the perfect time for Disney foodies to come together and drool over Disney’s delicious sips and treats this holiday season. Disney has revealed the latest news of holiday food and beverages coming to Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Springs. Get ready to eat, drink, and be merry with these enticing sips and treats for the holidays!
FOOD & DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Value Cabernets

The wine world is in a constant state of change, but one great truism remains – Cabernet is king. Or is it? Looking at our database, search numbers are softening – Pinot Noir is closing the gap and even Merlot is on the comeback trail – but Cabs and Cabernet blends still dominate our most searched-for wines. They also dominate the hierarchy of the wines with the most click-throughs – where a user finds the right wine at the right price and clicks through to the retailer.
DRINKS
wrightsvillebeachmagazine.com

World’s Best Coming for the Carolina Cup

2021 World Tour Association of Paddlesurf Professionals. Wrightsville Beach and the sport of paddle boarding take the world stage in November. The Carolina Cup, celebrating its 10th year, has been selected as the only stop of the Association of Paddlesurf Professionals (APP) 2021 World Tour. The Carolina Cup originally was...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
CNN

Elon Musk doesn't get paid, buy stuff or pay taxes like you do

New York (CNN Business) — The world's wealthiest people have unfathomable riches. But there's a huge difference between wealth and income, and that's what makes Elon Musk's weekend Twitter stunt, polling his followers about whether to sell 10% of his Tesla stock, both fascinating and jarring. For the uninitiated: Musk,...
ECONOMY
