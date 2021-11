Stock futures are confidently higher this morning, as investors celebrate news that Pfizer's (PFE) Covid-19 antibody treatment cut risk of hospitalization by roughly 90%. An upbeat jobs report is also boosting sentiment, with nonfarm payrolls up 531,000 for October, well above Wall Street's estimates of 450,000. In turn, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are eyeing a triple-digit pop, while futures on the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) are pointed higher as well, after notching their sixth-straight record close yesterday.

