Following the CDC and FDA approvals of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11-year-olds, vaccination opportunities for Richmond and Henrico children are becoming available. Children will be able to access appointments through pediatricians, pharmacies, and health department events. “Parents can expect to see some vaccination opportunities this week with more coming next week and the following,” explains Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager for Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD). “While there are some logistics involved in receiving shipments of the lower dosage vaccine, we anticipate all eligible kids who want to be vaccinated should be able to access an appointment this month.”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO