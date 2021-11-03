CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Tax relief does no good if it isn’t used

By Editor’s Notebook By Willis Mahannah
West Point News
 7 days ago

Troubling news came from the Nebraska Department of Revenue last week, courtesy...

www.wpnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Relief#Tax Credit#Legislature#The Omaha World Herald
The Associated Press

Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after...
NFL
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse takes the witness stand in his homicide trial

Kyle Rittenhouse took the witness stand Wednesday in his homicide trial to give his account of what happened the night he shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest in the summer of 2020. Two of the people the then-17-year-old shot died, and Rittenhouse's defense team said he feared for his life and was acting in self-defense. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, joined CBSN to discuss.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy