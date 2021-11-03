Ticket sales for new Harry Potter exhibit at Franklin Institute bode well for city tourism, officials say

Chris Columbus doesn't appear to be the biggest fan of remakes and reboots, especially when it comes to some of his own biggest movies. When speaking to journalist Jake Hamilton on Jake's Takes, Columbus said that there is "no point" in making new versions of the Harry Potter series, and he doesn't seem to be completely on board with the upcoming Home Alone reboot on Disney+ either. While there is a seemingly unstoppable need for Hollywood to chew up any movie more than a couple of decades old and spit out something that is often a vague, mushed rehash, Columbus does have a point that sometimes there is no reason for a movie to get the remake treatment.

