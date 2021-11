Walt Disney World has history. A lot of it. Of course, that’s what living fifty years will do for you!. Walt Disney World started big, and it’s gotten bigger. Over the course of its first five decades, the “Vacation Kingdom of the World” has grown from a ‘70s leisure resort anchored by a "Disneyland East" into a pop culture icon surpassing its older sister. Walt Disney World is practically ingrained in the DNA of the Western World. It’s as American as apple pie; as “middle class” as owning a home; as much a rite of passage as a driver’s license.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO