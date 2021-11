Leading Fast Casual Seafood Franchise’s Impressive AUV and Strong Sales Performance Translates to Continued Growth Amongst New and Existing Operators. November 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, announced today it has experienced a surge in franchise development throughout 2021, reporting 18 new agreements signed to develop 43 locations in key markets nationwide over the next several years. Half of those agreements are with existing franchisees, whose success continues to be a driving force behind Captain D’s accelerated growth. Motivated by impressive AUVs and strong sales comps system-wide, Captain D’s franchisees continue to invest in the brand and expand its footprint in their markets, reflecting the viability of its franchise model and attracting new operators to the system.

