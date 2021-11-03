CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Officials Authorize Providers to Schedule Appointments/Hold Clinics to Vaccinate 5-11 Year Olds and More Notes From Governor Hogan’s 11/3 Press Conference

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow you’ll see notes from Governor Larry Hogan’s 11/3 press conference, as tweeted by his Deputy Communications Director, Kata Hall:. • Earlier today, Maryland health officials authorized providers across the state to immediately begin scheduling appointments, holding clinics, and vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds. 515,000 Maryland children are now eligible...

