NFL

OBJ and The Raiders

By TecmoBo
 6 days ago

The Raiders are a team in the market for a new receiver and it sounds like Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might soon be in the market for a new team. It’s been no secret that Beckham and the Browns have been at odds for a while, but a report...

The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
Browns reach financial settlement with OBJ

The Cleveland Browns reached a financial agreement with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that will lead to the team officially waiving Beckham on Monday. The deal will grant Beckham his “freedom” from the Browns while general manager Andrew Berry set up the agreement to likely save the Browns a nice chunk of money.
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
Browns Announce Boatload of Roster Moves

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns announced Tuesday afternoon that they have made multiple roster moves, in response to the new roster spot vacated by a certain wide receiver, as well as the ongoing roster uncertainty due to three running backs now being on the Covid list. The team announced that...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Honest Message For Baker Mayfield

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has his doubts about Mayfield’s abilities. In particular, the ESPN analyst isn’t so sure Mayfield is capable of single-handedly winning games for the Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick is, at worst, an adept game-manager. Game-managers have won Super Bowls before, but it’s not super common.
NFL
Silver Minings: Raiders will try to do something Sunday they haven’t achieved in 19 years

The thing that sticks out the most about the Las Vegas Raiders in their two games under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is how complete they were. Under Bisaccia, who replaced Jon Gruden who resigned because of offensive emails last month, the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 34-24 and the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-22. They were both total team victories and it marked the first time since 2017 that the Raiders won back-to-back games by double digits.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Browns players take pragmatic approach to OBJ situation

The Cleveland Browns continued preparations on Thursday for their key AFC North divisional game with the Cincinnati Bengals. Additionally, the team also dealt with day two of the ongoing situation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was excused from practice for the second consecutive day. General manager Andrew Berry...
NFL

