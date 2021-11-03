Newman Catholic football set for 8-player state semifinal against Gilman on Friday

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic football team has not given up a point in its two WIAA 8-player football playoff games, but will face its toughest test yet when it faces Gilman in a battle of the top-two ranked teams in the state on Friday at Stanley-Boyd High School.

The Cardinals (11-0), ranked second in the final Wissports.net State Coaches Poll, whipped Greenwood 56-0 on Oct. 22, and Belmont 35-0 on Oct. 29, to advance to the 8-player state semifinal on Friday against No. 1-ranked Gilman (10-0). The Pirates have outscored their two playoff opponents 106-23.

Luck (10-1) and Wabeno/Laona (10-0) will play in the other semifinal on Friday at Medford, and the two winners advance to the WIAA State 8-Player Football Championship on Nov. 13 at South Wood County Stadium at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

Newman Catholic outgained Belmont 470-175 in its win last week.

Cardinals quarterback Conner Krach was 10-for-17 for 183 yards and threw two touchdowns to Eli Gustafson, and also ran for a team-high 149 yards.

Josh Klement added 76 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Jacob Pfiffner added an 11-yard touchdown run in the win for Newman Catholic.