The Notre Dame football team may be No. 9 in this week’s CFP rankings, but changes could be coming in a big way next week. The latest CFP rankings were announced on Tuesday night, and as we expected, the Irish only move up one spot to No. 9 overall. This has been an interesting season for the Irish, and one that could get even more interesting, as teams ahead of them continue to fall on a weekly basis.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO