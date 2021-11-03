CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Metallica + Leo Sayer Meet in Metal ‘Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ Mashup

By Philip Trapp
 7 days ago
Do you think the members of Metallica ever feel like dancing?. If they do, a new musical mashup that mixes Metallica's "Sad But True" with singer Leo Sayer's 1970s disco-R&B hit "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing" could make a good song for cutting a rug. The jarring but...

DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
MUSIC
Finally! It’s that Metallica vs Leo Sayer face-off the world has been crying out for

There has been much activity surrounding the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s world-conquering ‘Black Album’, with the release of a hugely expanded deluxe edition of the San Francisco quartet’s seminal fifth album and the celebratory star-studded tribute album The Metallica Blacklist. Oddly though, no-one had thought to invite diminutive British pop icon Leo Sayer to the party. Until now…
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Tobias Forge Explains Punk’s Influence on Ghost

Ghost are just one of those bands that are hard to put into a musical category, especially because they have a wide array of influences. Leader Tobias Forge has elaborated on how punk artists had an impact of Ghost's sound. "If you get the best of punk rock 1977 to...
ROCK MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

How Did Grunge Change Rock ‘n’ Roll?

There've been various eras of rock 'n' roll throughout the course of history that have all differed from each other in some way, and Seattle grunge was definitely one of the more defining ones. So, in what ways did grunge change rock 'n' roll going forward?. Throughout our 30 Years...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Black Label Society Wear Animal Costumes + Parody Rappers in New Video

Black Label Society this week released a new song with an ominous title, "End of Days." It's the latest from their upcoming Doom Crew Inc. album, out Nov. 26. But the charming music video that accompanies the apocalyptic track finds guitarist Zakk Wylde — Black Label Society's bandleader and Ozzy's guitarist — donning animal costumes alongside his bandmate John "J.D." Deservio. Keep watching, though, or you'll miss the brief part featuring the rest of the band as a fictional hip-hop act called Shrimp Boat featuring Yung Chikin, apparently poking fun at the look of modern hip-hop.
CELEBRITIES
