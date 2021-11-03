CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipico launches online casino in New Jersey

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The online casino space has added a new player in the United States. Tipico, a global sportsbook operator, has launched its first U.S.-based online casino in New Jersey, where consumers in the New Jersey market can participate in the iGaming experience. Tipico has partnered with Ocean Casino Resort for New Jersey licensing.

“After many months of investment and hard work by our growing team of developers, we are excited to announce today that the Tipico online casino is now live in New Jersey,” said Adrian Vella, Tipico US CEO in a release from the company. “With a growing number of U.S. states open or regulating legal online casino activity–driving an average of $100 million in gross gaming revenue each month per state­–this addition to our suite of products will be a key driver of growth for Tipico in North America in 2022.”

Tipico’s online casino will feature popular games and titles, including: 88 Fortunes and Monopoly. New Jersey consumers will be introduced to an expanded library of high stakes slots, jackpot games, live dealer, classic table games, leaderboards and much more over the coming months as the iGaming experience continues to grow.

New Tipico users in New Jersey will also have access to a casino deposit match welcoming offer; terms and conditions apply. With single sign-on feature tied to the Tipico Sportsbook, users can login with their existing credentials to take advantage of various daily promotions, including free spins, deposit reload offers, risk-free play and more.

“With a portfolio of classic and popular games, the Tipico iGaming platform is a natural complement to our sportsbook” Vella added. “We are confident that this seamless, multi-state single-sign-on expansion of our product suite will advance our ability to acquire high quality players in New Jersey and beyond, and retain them for the long-term as we roll out frequent new features.”

Pending future market access, regulatory approvals and local legislation, Tipico plans to take their online casino product to more states during 2022.

Tipico Sportsbook is available in New Jersey and Colorado; they’ll be entering new markets soon, too. In September, they announced an agreement with Caesars Entertainment which will provide online market access to Iowa and Indiana. They expect to launch their mobile sportsbook in those states in the coming months.

