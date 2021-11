Helen Skelton has given fans several looks inside her stunning family home in Yorkshire, but this week marked the first time we have caught a glimpse of her home gym. The Countryfile star, who is expecting her third baby with husband Richie Myler, shared a snap of her son Ernie dressed in his school uniform while doing sit ups in the gym as a way to avoid doing his homework! The funny snap, shared on her Instagram Stories, was captioned: "I said if you don't do spellings before school you have to do situps…" followed by a mind blown emoji. Clearly, Helen didn't think her son would choose the latter.

