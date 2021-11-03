CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Raiders player cut from team after fatal DUI crash

By Terry Shropshire View Author Posts
rolling out
rolling out
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRIid_0clchmU300
Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs (Image source: Instagram – @ruggsiii)

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped wide receiver Henry J. Ruggs III from the team after he was reportedly driving while intoxicated and caused a horrific crash that killed a motorist.

According to Las Vegas and Clark County law enforcement officials, Ruggs was driving 156 mph on a city street while under the influence when he initiated a fiery pre-dawn crash on Nov. 2, 2021. Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette reportedly rammed into the back of a Toyota Rav4, setting the vehicle on fire and killing an unidentified female driver and her dog.

Ruggs and an unidentified female passenger sustained significant but not life-threatening injuries. The female remains hospitalized.

Ruggs was released from a hospital and sent to a Las Vegas jail on Wednesday, just before making his initial court appearance on felony charges related to the deadly crash.

According to court records, the Clark County district attorney has charged Ruggs with reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.

What’s even more problematic for Ruggs is the fact the state of Nevada does not allow for probation when the suspect is convicted of a DUI that results in death. Ruggs is facing two to 20 years in state prison for the fatal DUI crash, and one to six years in prison on the charge of reckless driving. Probation is an option on the latter charge.

Both the Raiders and the NFL headquarters released statements offering condolences to the family of the woman killed in the crash.

The most tragic of this is the enormous potential Ruggs possessed. Picked No. 12 in the 202o NFL draft, he was a superstar in the making. His 19.5 yards per catch was already second in the NFL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
rolling out

Gladys Knight’s son sentenced to prison

Shanga Hankerson, the son of R&B legend Gladys Knight has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for failing to withhold payroll taxes for the restaurants that bore his mother’s name. The 45-year-old Hankerson is also the son of Knight’s former husband Barry Hankerson. Hankerson was also Aaliyah’s uncle....
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Eight deaths confirmed and hundreds injured at Travis Scott music festival

At least eight deaths have been confirmed after a crowd at Travis Scott’s Astro World Music Festival rushed the stage, leaving hordes of people crushed and unable to breathe. About 50,000 people attended the sold-out event at NRG Park, the stadium complex that includes the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium when the incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov.6.
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

Ahmaud Arbery’s family reacts to nearly all-White jury

The family of slain jogger Ahmaud Arbery was reportedly taken aback when they learned that a Georgia judge signed off on an almost all-White jury in the upcoming murder trial. Judge Timothy Walmsley empaneled a jury of 11 White members and one Black person, despite publicly pinpointing what he characterized as “intentional discrimination,” on Wednesday, Nov. 3. 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Live Nation sets up medical fund for injured Travis Scott concertgoers

As the fallout from Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival continues to mount, a health fund is being established to help the victims. As previously reported, eight deaths were confirmed after a crowd at Scott’s show rushed the stage, leaving hordes of people crushed and unable to breathe. About 50,000 people attended the sold-out event at NRG Park, the stadium complex that includes the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium when the incident occurred on Friday, Nov.6.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
rolling out

Megan Thee Stallion extends her support to hometown after AstroWorld tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion wants to “help and support” the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Eight fans lost their lives and hundreds were injured following a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s performance at his event at Houston‘s NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5. The “WAP” hitmaker admitted she feels “terrible” about the disaster and wants to do whatever she can to assist because she feels a special connection as the shocking incident occurred in her hometown.
ACCIDENTS
rolling out

The role Houston lean culture played in Travis Scott music festival tragedy

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Music Festival was the talk of hip hop after eight people died and hundreds more were injured on Nov. 5. The tragedy around the Houston rapper brings up the darker side of the city’s culture. For decades, Houston has been known for its grills, chop-and-screwed DJ mixes and lean drinking. Lean is a recreational drug beverage mixed with prescription cough syrup and a soft drink. Popular hip hop figures like rappers Pimp C and Fredo Santana died from complications stemming from lean, as well as A$AP Yams, co-owner of the A$AP Mob collective.
MUSIC
rolling out

Rico Nasty rips Playboi Carti fans in Twitter rant

Rico Nasty might just have to smack a Playboi Carti fan today. The DMV-rapper took to Twitter to voice her frustrations with the crowd’s reaction to her opening performance for Playboi Carti in Inglewood, California on Nov. 6. “Anti black a– crowd,” Rico Nasty tweeted. “Weak a– little boys wit...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry J#The Las Vegas Raiders
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolling out

Lil Nas X fan aggressively confronts Boosie (video)

A man who claimed to be the uncle of Lil Nas X aggressively confronted Boosie Badazz at a store recently and the post up nearly turned violent. In a video that has gone viral, a man dressed in a purple jacket and stunner shades, aggressively walked up to Boosie and let him know that Nas X was his “niece,” and informed the Baton Rouge rapper that he’d get violent because of the comments made against Nas X.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Poet and author Deana Dean opens the door to her home on ‘Merrill Avenue’

Chicago poet and author Deana Clark-Anderson, aka Deana Dean, is a known presence in the world of poetry and open mics around the globe. Lyrically, she stands tall among her peers and her nurturing approach provides a space for growth and understanding. Dean is also a three time author and has released her most recent offering Merrill Avenue, a book of poetry dedicated to her late mother. Rolling out spoke to Dean about her book, her brand and what motivates her.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
rolling out

Brittany Renner denies trapping NBA baller PJ Washington with baby (video)

Social media influencer and Instagram model Brittany Renner has been dragged through the media this year with accusations that she manipulated and trapped NBA baller PJ Washington. Renner gave birth to the former couple’s son in May and has been accused of being a gold-digger by intentionally getting pregnant by the 23-year-old Charlotte Hornets basketball star for a huge pay day once she gave birth.
NBA
rolling out

Ye makes dedication to lives lost at Astroworld

Ye West dedicated his latest Sunday Service to the victims of the Astroworld disaster. The “Jesus Walks” star’s Christian gathering returned on Nov. 7, which was live-streamed on platforms including YouTube, and it paid tribute to the eight people who died and the hundreds left injured in a stampede during Travis Scott’s set at his music festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday, Nov 5.
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

Attorney Gerald Griggs disgusted only 1 Black juror is on Ahmaud Arbery trial

Attorney Gerald A. Griggs said it is highly “disturbing” that only one African American juror was chosen to be on the super-charged Ahmaud Arbery murder trial. Griggs, a criminal defense attorney and first vice president of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, outlined several reasons why his sensibilities were rankled by the Glen County, Georgia, judge’s decision to sign off on a jury comprised of 11 Whites and one Black.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Black Panther Party member released after 50 years in prison

A former member of the Black Panther Party has been released after spending 49 years in prison, 22 of them in solitary confinement. Russell “Maroon” Shoatz, 78, was a former member of the militant organization and its underground arm, the Black Liberation Army, in the late 1960s. Shoatz was found guilty and sentenced in 1970 to life in prison after he and fellow Pennsylvania-based comrades attacked a Philadelphia police station that left one officer dead and another seriously injured.
SOCIETY
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
85K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy