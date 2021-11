On November 8, 2021, Edward Foster Wheeler, Jr. (Ed) of Jacksboro and Knoxville peacefully slipped away late Sunday evening on his family farm. He was 76. Ed was born February 10, 1945 in Jacksboro to prominent local businessman Edward F. Wheeler and his wife Veatta and was the youngest of four children. At the age of 15 he became an orphan but with the community’s love and support and his own sheer willpower, he gained prominence in East Tennessee as a financier and a philanthropist for multiple endeavors promoting commerce, safety, and education in his beloved Campbell County.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO